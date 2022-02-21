Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.8% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $43,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,744,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,849,491. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.89. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $80.96 and a one year high of $87.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

