Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 70,752 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 657,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,752 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $33,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,460,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,565. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23.

