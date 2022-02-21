Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Walmart were worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Walmart by 23.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 288,306 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,657,000 after acquiring an additional 55,693 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $1,692,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total value of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.99. The stock had a trading volume of 10,367,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,388,594. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.92%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.52.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.