Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 5,470 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,319 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $18,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 349,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,861,000 after purchasing an additional 94,096 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 634,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,270,000 after purchasing an additional 56,507 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 60,520 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,072,957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $219,967,000 after purchasing an additional 238,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.55 per share, for a total transaction of $998,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 20,298,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,414,623. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $59.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

