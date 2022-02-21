Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 152,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $16,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,916 shares of company stock valued at $54,098,615 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup lifted their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $144.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,585,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,295,829. The company has a market capitalization of $254.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $147.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

