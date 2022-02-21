Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Charah Solutions in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock.

NYSE CHRA opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 147.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charah Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,332,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after buying an additional 59,696 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

