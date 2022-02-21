Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,166 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.36% of Chart Industries worth $163,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 232,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,740,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter.

GTLS opened at $117.50 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.29 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average of $166.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

