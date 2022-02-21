Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 62,428 shares during the quarter. Commvault Systems accounts for about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.70% of Commvault Systems worth $23,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,371 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,372 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 161,741 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,703 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,490 shares of company stock valued at $635,409. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $62.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 93.85, a PEG ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.88 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.65.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.04 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

