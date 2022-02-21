Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,216 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.70% of Minerals Technologies worth $16,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MTX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. CL King lowered their target price on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX opened at $69.92 on Monday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.59 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

