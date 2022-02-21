Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Has $15.64 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

PM stock opened at $111.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $172.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.98 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

