Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 25,358 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,358 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of NorthWestern worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 24.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after purchasing an additional 68,176 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at $429,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NorthWestern by 431.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 127,168 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern by 7.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NWE opened at $59.36 on Monday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.03%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Profile

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.