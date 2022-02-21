Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 31,094 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,124 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,094 shares during the period. Jack in the Box makes up 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of Jack in the Box worth $21,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Jack in the Box news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,940 shares of company stock valued at $255,228 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $90.30 on Monday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.13 and a 1 year high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.88.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Northcoast Research lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.05.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

