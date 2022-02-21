Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 89,041 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,041 shares during the quarter. Patterson Companies makes up 0.6% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.66% of Patterson Companies worth $19,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,377 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 973,952 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after acquiring an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $29.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.41%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

