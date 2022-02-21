Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,128 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $14,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the second quarter worth $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $454,212.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Jr. Beard acquired 988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $28.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.82. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.