Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

CHEF has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of CHEF opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.85 and a beta of 2.28.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

