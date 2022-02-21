Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.64.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,691,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. The firm has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $139.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $945,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.