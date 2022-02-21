Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.64.

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.42. 10,691,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,105,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

