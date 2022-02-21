Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Lifted by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 40.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Amundi bought a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth $804,280,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 317.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,523,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,032,000 after buying an additional 1,918,630 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Chevron by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after buying an additional 1,859,425 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $267,659,000 after buying an additional 1,537,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chevron by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $133.42 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $139.44. The company has a market cap of $257.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

