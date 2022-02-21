China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,722 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of China Petroleum & Chemical worth $56,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 28.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 47,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 167.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after buying an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 652.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after buying an additional 146,800 shares in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of NYSE SNP opened at $51.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.84.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

