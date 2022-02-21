Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.4% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 933.3% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,172,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,820,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $1,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,900.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,969.19.

Shares of CMG traded up $13.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,523.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,165. The firm has a market cap of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,572.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,736.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

