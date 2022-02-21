Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.52.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cormark restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.50 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$4.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$792.32 million and a P/E ratio of -32.55. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$3.18 and a 52-week high of C$5.34.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

