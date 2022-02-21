Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Chuy’s in a research report issued on Friday, February 18th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

CHUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of CHUY opened at $31.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $620.59 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. Chuy’s has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Chuy’s had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,341,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,079,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 413,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

