CHW Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CHWAU) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on February 28th

CHW Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CHWAU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, February 28th. CHW Acquisition had issued 11,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 30th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of CHWAU opened at $10.02 on Monday. CHW Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of CHW Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CHW Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $700,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in CHW Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CHW Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $3,051,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in CHW Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $10,068,000.

