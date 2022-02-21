CIBC Boosts Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Price Target to C$23.00

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MRG.UN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Laurentian upped their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

MRG.UN stock opened at C$19.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$742.67 million and a P/E ratio of 5.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.86. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$14.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.16.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

