CIBC Increases National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NA. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a sell rating and set a C$100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$116.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Desjardins lowered National Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$103.19.

NA opened at C$101.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$99.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$99.81. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of C$74.60 and a 12-month high of C$106.10. The company has a market cap of C$34.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5309372 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 31.70%.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$95.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$669,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,400 shares in the company, valued at C$6,827,410.80. Also, Director Denis Girouard bought 11,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$34.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$377,171.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,064 shares in the company, valued at C$1,399,871.76. Insiders purchased a total of 73,240 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,044 in the last 90 days.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

