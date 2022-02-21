CIBC Raises Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$6.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHR. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chorus Aviation from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.52.

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$3.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.87. The firm has a market cap of C$792.32 million and a P/E ratio of -32.55.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

