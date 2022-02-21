Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,314 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vera Bradley were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the second quarter worth about $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 28.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,289 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ VRA opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.24. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.09 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.