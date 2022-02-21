Citigroup Inc. Decreases Holdings in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in MINISO Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,565,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,279,000 after purchasing an additional 639,774 shares during the period. Hhlr Advisors LTD. increased its holdings in MINISO Group by 1,801.7% in the second quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,653,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,536,000 after buying an additional 5,356,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MINISO Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,874,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after acquiring an additional 293,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter valued at $45,675,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MINISO Group by 18,641.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,191,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,598 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NYSE:MNSO opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.43. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $411.91 million for the quarter. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

