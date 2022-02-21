Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Paya were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Paya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Paya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paya by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Paya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Paya by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Paya alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYA. Raymond James decreased their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Tigress Financial began coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.89.

PAYA stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.41.

Paya Profile

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.