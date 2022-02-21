Citigroup Inc. Has $101,000 Holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 781.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $77.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $89.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.43. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.13. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc has a 12-month low of $11.13 and a 12-month high of $90.96.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

