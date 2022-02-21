Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Golden Entertainment were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,725,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $52.15 on Monday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 49.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie increased their target price on Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Golden Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns, and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

