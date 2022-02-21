Citigroup Inc. Sells 10,389 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Midland States Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 6,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $196,805.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,961 shares of company stock worth $850,481 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $29.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.99 and its 200-day moving average is $25.72. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.77 and a fifty-two week high of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.00 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

