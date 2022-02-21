Citigroup Trims Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Target Price to $224.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $206.53.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $185.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.73. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $157.80 and a one year high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,197 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

