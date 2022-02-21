Civilization (CIV) Price Down 10% Over Last Week

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. In the last week, Civilization has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Civilization has a total market cap of $31.84 million and approximately $124,600.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000282 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Civilization alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00037937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00107921 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civilization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civilization and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.