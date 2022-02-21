Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

CWEN stock opened at $32.98 on Monday. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 109.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.347 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 453.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Clearway Energy by 198.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after buying an additional 1,211,498 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,916 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,600 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 872,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,437,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after acquiring an additional 136,015 shares during the last quarter. 34.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

