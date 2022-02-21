Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.250-$4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.05 billion-$7.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.11 billion.

CLX stock opened at $150.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22. Clorox has a 12 month low of $138.61 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.61.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Clorox by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

