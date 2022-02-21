Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Coeur Mining reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

CDE opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 347,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 47,069 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $472,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 172,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

