Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cognex by 155.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cognex by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Cognex by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.72. 2,561,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,212. Cognex has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

