Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Cognex by 112.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $524,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cognex by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cognex by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,808,000 after purchasing an additional 141,965 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 5.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,909,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,305,000 after purchasing an additional 143,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,596,000 after purchasing an additional 369,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $4.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.72. 2,561,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,212. Cognex has a 52-week low of $61.59 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.08. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.76%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

