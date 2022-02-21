Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,241 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 3.2% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $14,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 593 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,632 shares of company stock worth $989,017 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,129. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.13.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

