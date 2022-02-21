Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 817,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.77% of Columbia Financial worth $15,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Columbia Financial by 75,956.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. 15.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler raised Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBK opened at $21.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.35. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.12 and a 1 year high of $21.99.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 29.79%. On average, analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.