CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.45.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.
NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,791,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CommScope by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
About CommScope
CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.
