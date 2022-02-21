CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COMM. Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Get CommScope alerts:

NASDAQ COMM traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,791,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,865. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. CommScope has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $22.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 24,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CommScope by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 86,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.