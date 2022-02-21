Comparing Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) and Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Axonics and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axonics -47.08% -17.83% -15.01% Dynatronics 4.50% 12.52% 5.37%

98.2% of Axonics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Axonics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Axonics has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of -0.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Axonics and Dynatronics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axonics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Dynatronics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Axonics currently has a consensus price target of $74.80, indicating a potential upside of 53.12%. Dynatronics has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 275.00%. Given Dynatronics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dynatronics is more favorable than Axonics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Axonics and Dynatronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axonics $111.54 million 20.28 -$54.92 million ($1.83) -26.69 Dynatronics $47.80 million 0.30 $2.00 million $0.09 8.89

Dynatronics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Axonics. Axonics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Axonics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women. The company was founded by Raymond W. Cohen, Guang Qiang Jiang, and Danny L. Dearen in March 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals. The firms products are marketed under a portfolio of industry brands including Bird & Cronin, Solaris, Hausmann, Physician’s Choice, and PROTEAM. The company was founded by Kelvyn H. Cullimore on April 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

