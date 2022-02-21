Comparing Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) & Playgon Games (OTC:PLGNF)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) and Playgon Games (OTC:PLGNF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Electronic Arts and Playgon Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electronic Arts 9.83% 18.59% 10.89% Playgon Games N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Electronic Arts and Playgon Games, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electronic Arts 0 4 16 0 2.80 Playgon Games 0 0 0 0 N/A

Electronic Arts presently has a consensus target price of $162.70, suggesting a potential upside of 25.80%. Given Electronic Arts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electronic Arts is more favorable than Playgon Games.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Electronic Arts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electronic Arts and Playgon Games’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electronic Arts $5.63 billion 6.46 $837.00 million $2.22 58.26 Playgon Games N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Electronic Arts has higher revenue and earnings than Playgon Games.

Summary

Electronic Arts beats Playgon Games on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v. Zombies brands, and license games, including FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars brands. The firm also provides advertising services and licenses its games to third parties to distribute and host its games. It markets and sells its games and services through digital distribution channels, as well as through retail channels, such as mass-market retailers, electronics specialty stores, and game software specialty stores. The company was founded by William M. Hawkins III and William Gordon in 1982 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

Playgon Games Company Profile

Playgon Games Inc. operates in the daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. The company offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. It also provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators to offer their customers iGaming software solutions. In addition, the company focuses on developing and licensing digital content for the iGaming market. It serves online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies. The company was formerly known as Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc. and changed its name to Playgon Games Inc. in July 2020. Playgon Games Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

