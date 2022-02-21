Conflux Network Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $21.55 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 21st. One Conflux Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded flat against the US dollar. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,838.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.99 or 0.06950596 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.41 or 0.00286512 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.52 or 0.00781004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069126 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00410486 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00220151 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.