Contrasting Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) & Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alkami Technology and Cadence Design Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkami Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cadence Design Systems $2.68 billion 13.94 $590.64 million $2.48 54.42

Cadence Design Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Alkami Technology.

Profitability

This table compares Alkami Technology and Cadence Design Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkami Technology N/A N/A N/A Cadence Design Systems 23.30% 28.98% 18.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alkami Technology and Cadence Design Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkami Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cadence Design Systems 1 4 8 0 2.54

Alkami Technology presently has a consensus target price of $37.29, indicating a potential upside of 151.08%. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus target price of $177.77, indicating a potential upside of 31.73%. Given Alkami Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alkami Technology is more favorable than Cadence Design Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.2% of Alkami Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cadence Design Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cadence Design Systems beats Alkami Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc. offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture. It offers an end- to- end set of software products, which include Alkami Platform, Retail Banking Solutions, Business Banking Solutions, and The Alkami Difference. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A. Hjartarson, K. Bobby Chao, and K. Charles Janac in June 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

