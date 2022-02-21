Contrasting NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and UDR (NYSE:UDR)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and UDR (NYSE:UDR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.4% of UDR shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of UDR shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and UDR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 100.98% 7.82% 0.18% UDR 4.75% 1.56% 0.47%

Dividends

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. UDR pays an annual dividend of $1.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. UDR pays out 725.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and UDR has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and UDR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 1 1 3.50 UDR 0 4 7 0 2.64

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.84%. UDR has a consensus target price of $60.35, suggesting a potential upside of 11.26%. Given UDR’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UDR is more favorable than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and UDR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $38.98 million 4.77 $12.85 million $4.33 4.69 UDR $1.24 billion 13.91 $64.27 million $0.20 271.21

UDR has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UDR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UDR has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About UDR

UDR, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments. The Same-Store Communities segment pertains to properties that are acquired, developed, and stabilized occupancy. The Non-Mature Communities/Other segment include recently acquired, developed and redeveloped communities and the non-apartment components of mixed use properties. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Highlands Ranch, CO.

