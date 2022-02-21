Contrasting P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) and NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) and P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.7% of NN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of P&F Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of NN shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.7% of P&F Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NN and P&F Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN 27.50% 4.04% 1.56% P&F Industries 0.81% 1.00% 0.78%

Risk & Volatility

NN has a beta of 3.1, suggesting that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P&F Industries has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for NN and P&F Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN 0 1 1 0 2.50 P&F Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

NN currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 168.46%. Given NN’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NN is more favorable than P&F Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NN and P&F Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN $427.53 million 0.30 -$100.59 million $2.65 1.12 P&F Industries $49.14 million 0.39 -$4.95 million $0.13 46.54

P&F Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NN. NN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than P&F Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NN beats P&F Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN

NN, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors. The Power Solutions segment designs and produces a broad range of high-precision metal and plastic components, assemblies, and finished devices used in applications ranging from power control to flight control, and for military devices. The company was founded by Richard D. Ennen in October 1980 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About P&F Industries

P&F Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

