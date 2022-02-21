Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLB opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.81. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Core Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.