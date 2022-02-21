Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 347 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,439 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WBA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.89 and a 200-day moving average of $49.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

